March 2024

January 2024

December 2023

Secret Kleptocracy and Social Revolution
If you’re just tuning into this series, I posted this booklet alleging the wildest totalitarian conspiracy imaginable, with a map to a sea of proof.
  
The criminal gaslighting at the heart of Quora
Why our criminal government made Leave the World Behind, Netflix's latest apocalyptic thriller
The only true conspiracy about the Titan sub implosion
November 2023

How The Simpsons Brainwashed Us
The fake Israel-Hamas outrage sweeping elite universities
TL;DR: As part of the world’s largest conspiracy, our most elite – and most criminal – universities have used the Israel-Hamas War to trick us into…
  
The Assassination of UNC Student Body President Eve Carson by Bill Clinton's right-hand man
A few weeks after the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, I saw that two NYU Business students, Sergio Ruiz and Franco Medina Angulo, had been gunned down in…
  
Crime School Summary
An overview of organized crime at Harvard, Stanford, and NYU
  
