The Ponzi Papers
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
I have set myself on fire outside the Trump Trial.
My name is Max Azzarello, and I am an investigative researcher who has set himself on fire outside of the Trump trial in Manhattan.
Apr 19, 2024
•
M. Crosby
318
NYU is a Mob Front
For a brief summary of NYU’s crimes, see the booklet above (printable PDF available here).
Apr 15, 2024
•
M. Crosby
4
March 2024
The True History of the World (Haunted Carnival Edition)
For a printable PDF, click here.
Mar 20, 2024
•
M. Crosby
6
January 2024
Artifacts from the Doomsday Cult
TL;DR: We’re in a cult.
Jan 8, 2024
•
M. Crosby
2
December 2023
Secret Kleptocracy and Social Revolution
If you’re just tuning into this series, I posted this booklet alleging the wildest totalitarian conspiracy imaginable, with a map to a sea of proof.
Dec 18, 2023
•
M. Crosby
The criminal gaslighting at the heart of Quora
If you’re just tuning into this series, I posted this booklet alleging the wildest totalitarian conspiracy imaginable, with a map to a sea of proof.
Dec 14, 2023
•
M. Crosby
Why our criminal government made Leave the World Behind, Netflix's latest apocalyptic thriller
If you’re just tuning into this series, I posted this booklet alleging the wildest totalitarian conspiracy imaginable, with a map to a sea of proof.
Dec 12, 2023
•
M. Crosby
1
The only true conspiracy about the Titan sub implosion
If you’re just tuning in to this series, I posted this booklet alleging the wildest totalitarian conspiracy imaginable, with a map to an endless sea of…
Dec 12, 2023
•
M. Crosby
November 2023
How The Simpsons Brainwashed Us
If you’re just tuning in to this series, I posted this booklet alleging the wildest totalitarian conspiracy imaginable, with a map to a sea of proof.
Nov 17, 2023
•
M. Crosby
The fake Israel-Hamas outrage sweeping elite universities
TL;DR: As part of the world’s largest conspiracy, our most elite – and most criminal – universities have used the Israel-Hamas War to trick us into…
Nov 15, 2023
•
M. Crosby
The Assassination of UNC Student Body President Eve Carson by Bill Clinton's right-hand man
A few weeks after the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, I saw that two NYU Business students, Sergio Ruiz and Franco Medina Angulo, had been gunned down in…
Nov 14, 2023
•
M. Crosby
Crime School Summary
An overview of organized crime at Harvard, Stanford, and NYU
Nov 5, 2023
•
M. Crosby
© 2025 Maxwell Azzarello
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts