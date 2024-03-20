For a printable PDF, click here.

This story was essentially proven in reverse: In March 2023, a tech billionaire named Peter Thiel started a bank run that led to the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. I was suspicious, and investigated the question, “Did this bank just collapse on purpose?”

After digging through ties to cryptocurrency, lies in the media, and several very suspicious start-ups associated with Thiel and other elites in his orbit, I eventually uncovered that these people were engaging in Ponzi schemes - not just once or twice, but likely hundreds of times.

Realizing that many of the biggest names in cryptocurrency built their careers on Ponzi schemes, the next discovery was that crypto itself was our first decentralized Ponzi scheme, with countless companies getting in on the theft.

As the list of perpetrators grew and grew, it eventually revealed a totalitarian con: Our most ‘elite’ universities built the crypto Ponzi; the biggest names in venture capital were financing the Ponzi; major news outlets all promoted the Ponzi; and prominent members of both political parties were fully complicit.

The big breakthrough around propaganda came via The Simpsons. I had proof that Harvard University was a massive organized crime front, and I recalled that many, many Simpsons writers went to Harvard. If The Simpsons is propaganda for the mafia, I asked myself, what is the point of it?

Well, it tells us we have no choice but to slave away for evil billionaires; that the American Dream is dying because we’re too oafish, divided, and morally decayed; and that we are easily conned by monorail Ponzi schemes.

“Ay caramba!” I thought! The Simpsons brainwashed us! And if a show as popular as The Simpsons was doing it, it probably wasn’t the only one. From there, we just need some historical knowledge and critical thought to realize that we’ve been given this sort of messaging in all directions.

The other big breakthrough came when I was posting these essays on Reddit, which is owned by many of the financiers of the crypto super-Ponzi. Over and over again, I received the same types of comments that would attack my credibility without engaging with any of the evidence I was surfacing. They were practicing fear, uncertainty, and doubt. As I dug into their other comments, I found them repeatedly sowing partisanship, mocking others, and promoting products, just as a secret fascist government would want them to. This repetition from so many accounts revealed that they were coordinated trolls, poisoning our discourse and making us think they were acting in good faith.

Once we understand the totalitarian scope of the propaganda, we get to rewrite history.

Booklet Footnotes:

Mattel: Launched a blockchain-based marketplace for NFTs in April 2023.

Cisco: Announced the use of blockchain for network security in February 2020.

Nike: Announced a blockchain-based product traceability system in June 2023.

Estee Lauder: Used the blockchain for sustainable sourcing of materials in October 2020.

Levi Straus: Partnered with Harvard University to track worker well-being on the blockchain in January 2019.

Macy’s: Hosted galleries of blockchain-based NFT collections for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in November 2022.

To highlight the bipartisan support for this rampant theft: Donald Trump has close familial ties to the industry: Among the well-heeled crypto investors is Thrive Capital, a tech VC firm run by Trump’s nephew-in-law, Josh Kushner. Thrive received money from Peter Thiel for their first institutional fund in 2011, and Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner sat on Thrive’s board and investment committees.

On the left side of the aisle, we get our most damning evidence from the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), an arm of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s nonprofit Clinton Foundation. First are ties to known criminals: Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes attended a CGI panel discussion in 2015, and Bill Clinton joined Sam Bankman-Fried as a paid speaker at Crypto Bahamas in 2022.

Then, we take a close look at some of the more than 200 participants at CGI’s 2022 annual meeting. The list includes government officials, executives, members of global non-profits, heads of state, and Sam Bankman-Fried himself. If we Google these people and organizations along with the word “cryptocurrency” or “blockchain,” we learn that nearly all of them have clear ties to cryptocurrency, which I’ve written up here.